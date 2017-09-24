Merkel wins fourth term as far-right enters German parliament

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party beat its rivals on Sunday to garner a plurality of the vote, but a far-right party will also enter the country's parliament for the first time in more than 60 years, according to exit polls.

Merkel’s conservative bloc won 32.5 percent of the vote, making them the largest parliamentary group, an exit poll for broadcaster ARD indicated, reports Reuters. However, that was down from 41.5 percent in the last election, in 2013.

The exit polls also show that the far-right Alternative for Germany has gotten some 13.5 percent of the vote, a significant showing of voter anger over immigration and inequality.

Support for their closest rivals, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) which are currently junior partners in a coalition with Merkel, slumped to 20.0 percent, according to exit polls.

Leaders of Germany's Social Democratic Party say they plan to go into the opposition after their disappointing second-place finish in Germany's election.

Their decision complicates things for Merkel, who will have to look to other parties to form a new government coalition.

The head of the Social Democrat's parliamentary caucus, Thomas Oppermann, and party deputy leader Manuela Schwesig both said immediately after the results the party would go into opposition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.