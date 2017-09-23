Merkel wants campaign to reach undecided voters in last push

next

German Chancellor Angela Merkel handed out coffee to campaign workers in Berlin, urging them to keep up the momentum in the final hours before the country votes.

The dpa news agency reports that Merkel told supporters Saturday there were still large numbers of undecided voters and "many make their decision in the final hours."

Merkel is seeking a fourth term as chancellor in Sunday's election. The latest polls show her conservative bloc finishing on top with 34 to 37 percent support, followed by the Social Democrats with 21 to 22 percent.

The anti-migrant Alternative for Germany party seems assured of gaining seats in parliament for the first time, with 10 to 13 percent support.

Merkel was heading north for rallies in Greifswald and Stralsund to wrap up her campaign.