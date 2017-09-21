Pakistani army: Indian gunfire kills 4 civilians in Kashmir

Pakistan's military says Indian troops opened fire from across the frontier in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing at least

four civilians.

In a statement, the military said Pakistani troops returned fire but blamed India for initiating the gun battle that took place Thursday in the village of Charwa.

It was unclear whether there were any casualties on the Indian side.

Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety. Such exchanges of gunfire are common in Kashmir, which has been the cause of two of three wars between the two nuclear-armed countries since 1947, the year they gained independence from Britain.