Grenade attack kills 3, wounds 23 in Indian-held Kashmir

Police say three civilians have been killed and 23 others wounded after suspected rebels lobbed a grenade at a motorcade of a local government minister in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police say the attack took place in southern Tral district. Three pedestrians were killed and 10 others wounded. Police say eight paramilitary soldiers, four police and a government engineer were also hurt.

The minister escaped unhurt.

No rebel group fighting against Indian rule has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir's mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels' cause against Indian rule.