Second uncle arrested in 10-year-old Indian girl's rape case

A second uncle of a 10-year-old girl in India who gave birth to a baby girl last month was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping her after a stunning DNA test proved another uncle wasn’t the father of her child.

The man is the younger brother of the uncle who was initially arrested in the rape case, the BBC reported. The first uncle is still in police custody, charged with crimes against children and expected to go on trial.

"The girl stated that her 38-year-old uncle had also abused her," a senior police official in Chandigarh city, Neelambari Vijay, told the BBC.

A DNA test revealed last week the older uncle, said to be in his 40s, was not the father of the girl’s baby. However, the 10-year-old’s father said the uncle did not deny the rape charges against him. The girl also revealed details of the abuse she endured.

INDIAN MAN ACCUSED OF RAPING 10-YEAR-OLD IS NOT HER BABY'S FATHER, TESTS SHOW

The girl gave birth to the baby girl last month after discovering she was pregnant in mid-July. Her story gained global attention after she begged a local court in Chandigarh to allow her to have an abortion -- but she was denied because doctors said she was too far along in her pregnancy.

The Supreme Court in India also refused the abortion for similar reasons. A panel of doctors concluded aborting the baby would be “too risky” to the girl's health.

The girl’s baby was placed in child welfare care and will be put up for adoption. The family refused to acknowledge the newborn.

India’s law only allows abortions for women who are fewer than 20 weeks pregnant. However, some exceptions have arisen for women who've said they were raped.

In May, another 10-year-old girl in the northern state of Haryana, who claimed her stepfather raped her, was allowed to abort her baby. Last Friday, a 13-year-old girl who was 32 weeks pregnant was also granted an abortion.