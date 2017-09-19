Celebrities, politicians react to powerful Mexico earthquake

At least 139 people have been reported dead in Mexico after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country's southern coast Tuesday.

World leaders, celebrities and other high-profile figures have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the powerful earthquake.

President Donald Trump tweeted, "God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you."

While his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, tweeted that she was "Thinking of those in #Mexico affected by today's #earthquake."

"Our hearts are with the people of Mexico City," Vice President Mike Pence tweeted. "We're thinking of you and, as @POTUS said, we are with you."

"The thoughts and prayers of Texans are with the people of Mexico following another devastating earthquake," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. "The State of Texas will continue to offer any support to aid Mexico in their time of need."

Actress Eva Longoria said the earthquake was "horrible news," and noted her "husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone."

Former child star Drake Bell tweeted he "can't believe this. Praying for Mexico."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, "Devastating news from Mexico City. My thoughts are with those affected by today's earthquake - Canada will be ready to help our friends."

"This is insane," actor Josh Gad tweeted. "The level of chaos around the globe is surreal. Praying for everyone affected. #MexicoCity"

"Images coming from #MexicoCity are terrifying," actress Elizabeth Banks said on Twitter. "Thoughts prayers good vibes good karma aid - send it all."

"So sorry about what has happened in Mexico City," singer Shawn Mendes wrote, adding that he hopes "everyone is okay."

Actress Michelle Monaghan said that Mexico is "in our thoughts."

Singer Christina Milian tweeted that she doesn't know what's going on with our "planet earth but it's definitely not to be slept on."

While former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya got political, tweeting that "Instead of building a wall, Trump should send more aid to help Mexico rebuild after today's earthquake."

Singer Enrique Iglesias tweeted a Mexican flag in the shape of a heart.

The Backstreet Boys tweeted that Mexico City has "always welcomed us with open arms... All our love and prayers are with you."

Britney Spears also tweeted about the quake. "Sending my love to Mexico," the singer wrote.

Singer Gloria Estefan, meantime, said she believes the earth is sending "multiple 'wake-up' calls."

Israeli Prime Minister offered Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto "any assistance you may need."

Actress Kerry Washington offered "thoughts and prayers for #MexicoCity."

And former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said his heart went out "to the people of Mexico in the aftermath of the earthquake."