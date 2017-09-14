Pakistani linked to US-designated terror group runs for seat

A Pakistani man with links to a U.S.-designated terrorist group is among four politicians running for a seat in parliament vacated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after he was disqualified from holding office under a recent court order.

Sheikh Yaqub on Thursday was seen addressing an election rally ahead of this weekend's election in Lahore.

Yaqub has little chance of success given that Kulsoom Nawaz, Sharif's wife, is expected to easily win Sunday's vote.

Yaqub's supporters have displayed posters, showing him with Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group.

Saeed has a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head for his alleged involvement in the killing of more than 160 people in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack.