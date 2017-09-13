Uruguay sets up pot-only shops after challenge by banks

Uruguay is changing its marijuana selling system because banks were making it difficult for pharmacies to sell pot as had been planned.

The government's legalization of the sale of marijuana by pharmacies has faced challenges as banks refuse to deal with companies linked to pot in order to follow international financial laws.

A government official said Wednesday that Uruguay will now set up shops to sell pot for cash. Juan Andres Roballo says this will avoid the problems faced by pharmacies.

In July, marijuana went on sale at 16 pharmacies under a 2013 law that made Uruguay the first nation to legalize a pot market covering the entire chain from plants to purchase. Since then, at least three pharmacies have decided not to sell pot after warnings by banks.