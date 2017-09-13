Officials: Bomber kills 7 outside Afghan cricket stadium

Authorities say a suicide bomber has attacked a cricket stadium in the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing at least two people and wounding at least seven.

Basir Mujahid, spokesman for Kabul police, said the attack just outside the gates of the stadium happened Wednesday as hundreds of people were inside enjoying a cricket match.

On Aug. 29, a suicide bombing in a busy commercial area in Kabul near a string of banks and not far from the U.S. Embassy killed at least five people. The Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack