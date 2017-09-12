Turkish leader says deposit made on Russian defense system

A Turkish newspaper is quoting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying that both Ankara and Moscow are committed to Turkey's purchase of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia.

Hurriyet newspaper quoted Erdogan on Tuesday as telling a group of reporters that signatures have been put on accords and that Turkey has made a down payment on the surface-to-air defense systems.

Erdogan said: "The process will continue through a transfer of credit from Russia to us."

Turkey is a NATO member and its negotiations for the purchase of the Russian system have raised concerns with allies who say the country should invest in technology that is compatible with theirs.

Erdogan says it's up to Turkey to make its own decisions on defense purchases.