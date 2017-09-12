Norway PM hints on continuing coalition after election

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg hinted Tuesday her two-party minority coalition could continue in power, but stopped short of saying whether it could be expanded by including traditional support parties.

Solberg says the four center-right parties should "talk" after Monday's election that saw them mustering a majority of 89 seats in the 169-seat parliament, the Storting.

She declined to say whether her Conservatives and the anti-immigration Progress Party would continue as a coalition for the next four years with the support of the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, or include them in a new government.

The leftist Labor Party remained Norway's largest party, but its likely coalition partners didn't get enough seats to put the left in power.

Turnover was 77.6 percent of Norway's 3.76 million votes.