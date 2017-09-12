Arab feud over Qatar boils over at Cairo meeting

A Qatari diplomat says "dogs" backed by "some regimes" are waging a media campaign against his country, a thinly veiled jab at Gulf countries that drew a sharp rebuke at an Arab League meeting.

Qatar's minister of state for foreign affairs, Soltan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, delivered the remarks at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on Tuesday, angering Saudi and Egyptian representatives.

After his speech, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry rejected what he said were "baseless insults."

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar in June over its close ties to Iran and its alleged support for extremists. Qatar has denied supporting extremism, saying the crisis is politically motivated.