Abducted Indian priest rescued in Yemen after 18 months

India's external affairs minister says an Indian Catholic priest who was kidnapped by militants from a home for the aged in Yemen has been rescued after 18 months of captivity.

Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter on Tuesday that Tom Uzhunnalil had been rescued but gave no details.

Uzhunnalil had been working for more than four years as a chaplain at the home in southern Yemen established by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.

He was abducted by militants in March last year when they attacked the home, killing 16 people including four nuns. The militants also destroyed the chapel and the center.

There were around 80 residents at the home at the time of the attack.