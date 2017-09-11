Colombia envoy discussing UN help in verifying cease-fire

Colombia's envoy to the United Nations says he is having discussions on a request for U.N. assistance in verifying commitments in a temporary cease-fire agreement signed by the government and the country's last remaining major rebel group that is scheduled to start Oct. 1.

Ambassador Jean Arnault told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that further talks this week will hopefully enable Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to make recommendations to council members "in the very near future" on the request by Colombia's government and rebels from the National Liberation Army.

The U.N. has been monitoring a cease-fire between the Colombian government and the country's largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. In July, the Security Council authorized a new follow-up U.N. political mission.