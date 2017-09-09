UN experts: NKorea exported $270 million illegally recently

U.N. experts say North Korea illegally exported coal, iron and other commodities worth at least $270 million to China and other countries including India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka during the six-month period ending in August in violation of U.N. sanctions.

A report released Saturday by the experts monitoring sanctions says Kim Jong Un's government continues to flout sanctions on commodities, an arms embargo and shipping and financial restrictions.

The experts say North Korea is also reportedly continuing prohibited nuclear activities with weapons-grade fissile material production at the Yongbyon nuclear complex, as well as construction at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site and a uranium mine in Pyongsan.

The panel said it is investigating the involvement of North Koreans in prohibited activities in Africa and Syria.