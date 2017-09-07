Paternoster elevator in Prague is a relic of an earlier era

Visitors to the rooftop terrace of a famous art nouveau building in Prague are getting a rare treat — a chance to ride in a cyclic elevator with no doors known as a paternoster.

Paternoster elevators were invented in the late 19th century, and only about 200 to 300 are still in use in central and eastern Europe.

They're a relic from a time when safety regulations were more lax. You can hop on at one floor and off at another without pressing a button or waiting.

People who work in the Lucerna Palace building in Prague get to use the one there all the time, but now some visitors to the recently restored rooftop terrace are getting to ride too.