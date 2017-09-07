The Latest: Crowds greet pope in Colombia

The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to Colombia (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

Pope Francis is waving to crowds from his car as he starts his first full day in Colombia, where he's stressing a message of reconciliation for a country emerging from five decades of armed conflict.

Hundreds of people are lining the motorcade route bringing him from the Vatican embassy to the presidential palace, where he'll meet with President Juan Manuel Santos and Colombian political and economic elite.

Hundreds of people also await him at the Casa Narino, some carrying crosses and portraits of the Argentine pope. In the crowd are soldiers with amputated limbs, disabled school children and dignitaries.

Francis has a packed day, delivering a speech to Santos as well as an address the crowd. Later he'll meet with bishops and cardinals from around the region. He'll end the day with a huge outdoor Mass in Bogota's Simon Bolivar Park.