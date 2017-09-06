Rights group: Egypt exerts growing control over local media

A rights group says Egypt's media is increasingly dominated by businessmen with links to the government and its intelligence services.

Reporters Without Borders, known by the French acronym RSF, said in a report Tuesday that "the regime's domination of the media continues to grow and is even affecting pro-government media."

It named several privately-owned outlets, including the popular ONTV network, which is owned by a pro-government businessman, and Al-Asema TV, owned by a former military spokesman. Virtually all Egyptian media outlets are openly supportive of the government.

Egypt has waged a sweeping crackdown on dissent since the military overthrew an elected Islamist president in 2013. Earlier this year authorities blocked hundreds of websites, including many operated by independent journalists and rights groups. RSF's website was among those blocked.