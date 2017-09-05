Merkel to address German parliament ahead of election

Chancellor Angela Merkel will address Germany's parliament on the state of the country less than three weeks before an election in which she's seeking a fourth term.

Tuesday's speech comes two days after the only televised live debate between Merkel and main challenger Martin Schulz of the center-left Social Democrats. Merkel, who leads the conservative Christian Democratic party, has been governing Germany in a grand coalition with the Social Democrats for the last four years. Both candidates have run lackluster campaigns and Sunday's debate was criticized for not being controversial enough.

During the debate, both candidates refused to rule out continuing their current grand coalition at the national level after the election.

Her party is currently leading in the polls. Germany holds its national election on Sept. 24.