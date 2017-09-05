world

Duterte to allow media on drug raids to disprove killings

Associated Press
  • A supporter of Carl Angelo Arnaiz, a teenager who was killed in an alleged shootout with police, carries a slogan during his burial ceremony in Manila, Philippines, Tues., Sept. 5, 2017. slides

MANILA, Philippines –  The Philippine president has ordered police to let journalists join raids in his crackdown on illegal drugs to disprove growing allegations of extrajudicial killings, but warned reporters they could get shot.

Duterte issued the order in a news conference late Tuesday after a televised Senate investigation into the allegations in which the national police chief wept over what he said was his exasperation over unfair allegations against his men.

An eyewitness gestures during a senate investigation on the death of Kian Loyd Delos Santos, a 17-year-old student who was killed in an alleged drug crackdown, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, at the Philippine Senate in Manila, Philippines. The killing of Kian Aug. 16, has sparked public outrage and condemnation at President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Expand / Collapse

Duterte's crackdown, which has left thousands of suspects dead, has come under renewed scrutiny after police gunned down a teenager they described as a drug dealer who fired at officers during a raid, but whose family and witnesses said was a student who was shot as he pleaded for his life.