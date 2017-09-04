Taiwan premier's resignation puts spotlight on China ties

The resignation of Taiwan's premier has raised the possibility of changes in the island's troubled relationship with mainland China.

The Presidential Office said on its website Monday that President Tsai Ing-wen had reluctantly accepted Lin Chuan's resignation.

Tsai is to announce a successor on Tuesday, with the official Central News Agency saying her pick will be William Lai, mayor of the southern city of Tainan who has advocated seeking common ground with China.

China cut off contacts with Tsai's government more than a year ago because of her refusal to endorse Beijing's view that Taiwan is a part of China. The sides separated amid civil war in 1949 and China continues to threaten force to gain control over the island of 23 million people.