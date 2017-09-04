Brazil prosecutor probes wrongdoing in his office, top court

Brazil's top prosecutor is investigating potential wrongdoing in his own office and at the country's top court.

Attorney General Rodrigo Janot told reporters Monday that a recorded conversation between two executives who have given plea bargain testimony in a widespread corruption case implied that a prosecutor meddled in plea deals. The recording also mentioned the Supreme Federal Tribunal.

Janot cautioned that the recording of the executives from meatpacking giant JBS offers no proof. He also said the people speaking did not appear to know they were being recorded.

Brazil's widespread corruption probe has relied heavily on plea bargain agreements, and Janot was careful to say that the recording did not affect any evidence the executives have given. JBS testimony has implicated President Michel Temer in alleged corruption.