UN Security Council calls emergency meeting after North Korea claims successful hydrogen bomb test

The U.S. and other partner countries Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council in the wake of North Korea's claims that it successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb.

“We along w/Japan, France, the UK and S.Korea have called for an emergency Security Council meeting on N.Korea in the open tomorrow at 10am,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley tweeted.

The meeting will be held in the U.N.’s open chamber Monday morning.

The announcement came after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned North Korea's test, calling it "profoundly destablizing for regional security."

Earlier on Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. is “considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.”

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told “Fox News Sunday” that he’s in the process of drafting a sanctions package that would cut off “all trade and other business” with North Korea.

North Korea said Sunday that it detonated a hydrogen bomb, possibly triggering an artificial earthquake, which the U.S. Geological Survey reported as a 6.3 earthquake in the communist nation.

Pictures released before the test showed dictator Kim Jong Un examining a new thermonuclear warhead inside of a lab. This would be North Korea’s sixth nuclear test, and first since September 2016.

