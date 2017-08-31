Russia security agency uncovers IS attack plot, detains 2

Russia's top domestic security agency says it has detained two suspects from ex-Soviet Central Asia accused of plotting attacks on civilians in Moscow on behalf of the Islamic State group.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said Thursday that one of the suspects was planning to carry out a suicide bombing. It said a powerful homemade explosive device was found at his apartment. The agency said another man was preparing to attack civilians with a knife and put out a video statement pledging adherence to the IS.

The FSB said the suspects were planning to launch the attacks on Friday, the beginning of the school year in Russia.

Earlier this month, the FSB arrested four suspects accused of planning suicide bombings on Moscow's transit system and shopping malls.