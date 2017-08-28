Chile: 29 trucks burned in attack, no injuries reported

Authorities in Chile say 29 trucks have been burned in the south-central part of the country.

The arson attack happened late Monday in Los Rios region, about 500 miles (800 kilometers) south of the Chilean capital. The region borders an area where activists in the Mapuche indigenous group are demanding recovery of ancestral territory.

Prosecutors say a handwritten pamphlet signed by the Mapuche group Weichan Auka Mapu was found at the site. The group has claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks in the bordering Araucania region.

A radical faction of Mapuche in Araucania has occupied and burned farms and lumber trucks to demand the return of land. Police have been accused of violent abuses, including storming into Mapuche homes during raids and shooting rubber bullets indiscriminately at women and children.