Azerbaijan ammunition dump catches fire, 6 injured

Azerbaijani villagers who were evacuated from their homes after a military ammunition dump caught fire are returning as authorities say they have brought the blaze under control.

The Sunday morning fire at the facility about 70 kilometers (40 miles) north of the capital Baku set off ammunition explosions. Several houses in one village were reported to have caught fire after being hit by exploding shells.

Six service members were injured, but only one remained hospitalized on Sunday evening. The Defense Ministry said the fire was controlled about eight hours after it broke out.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.