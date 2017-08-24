Study: Integration of Muslims in Germany improving

A new study says the integration of Germany's 4.7 million Muslim immigrants is improving especially when it comes to employment and language skills.

The Bertelsmann foundation said Thursday about 60 percent of Muslims who moved to Germany before 2010 now hold a full-time job, while 20 percent work part-time jobs — similar to ethnic Germans. The study said that Muslims had higher employment rates in Germany than in other western European countries, in part driven by Germany's strong economy and big demand for workers.

However, the study pointed out that it's still harder for very religious Muslims to find jobs in Germany compared to Britain.

The study also noted that 73 percent of children born in Germany to Muslim immigrants now speak German as a first language.