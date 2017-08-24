Russia says US reliance on force in Afghanistan won't work

Russia has voiced skepticism about President Donald Trump's new strategy for Afghanistan, warning that military force won't resolve the conflict.

Trump in an address to the nation on Monday recommitted the United States to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan. He also announced a plan that includes sending up to 3,900 additional U.S. forces to join the 8,400 troops currently in the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday noted that the new U.S. strategy for Afghanistan "puts emphasis on force" and added that "we believe that this path offers no prospects."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow will stand ready to cooperate with the U.S. and others on helping reach a settlement in Afghanistan.

Zakharova denied U.S. claims that Russia has provided the Taliban with weapons.