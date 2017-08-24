The Latest: Spain conditionally releases attacks suspect

The Latest on Spain attacks investigation (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Spain's National Court says that one of the four suspects in deadly attacks last week in and around Barcelona has been conditionally freed because of a lack of evidence against him.

Judge Fernando Andreu ruled that Salh El Karib's passport should be confiscated and that he will be required to show up in court once a week while he remains under investigation.

El Karib, who worked in a cybercafe in Ripoll, the Catalan town where the extremist cell was allegedly formed, had been in police custody since investigators found that he purportedly purchased plane tickets for some of its members.

On Tuesday, the judge freed with similar restrictions another suspect and sent to jail two others. Eight more people connected to the attacks are dead, six of them shot by the police.

___

11:35 a.m.

Catalan police have identified the body of the second suspect killed in a blast at the house where the cell that carried out the attacks in and near Barcelona was preparing bombs.

Police said Thursday the body was that of Youssef Aalla. The blast also killed an imam considered to be the cell leader, Abdelbaki Es Satty.

One survivor, Mohamed Houli Chemlal, was injured and is now jailed.

Police say one of Aalla's brothers was among five attackers shot dead by officers in the group's second attack in Cambrils. Another brother is a suspect.

The attacks Aug. 17-18 left 15 dead and more than 120 injured.

They were preceded by the Aug. 16 blast at a house in Alcanar, which disrupted the cell's plan to set off bombs at high-profile targets.