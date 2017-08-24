Amnesty slams coalition's use of unguided missiles in Raqqa

Amnesty International says the U.S.-led coalition's reliance on unguided missiles in its Raqqa campaign against Islamic State group militants is resulting in a significant toll on civilians.

The group also criticizes the coalition in a report Thursday for failing to properly investigate reports of hundreds of civilian casualties in the campaign which began in June.

Amnesty sent a team to Raqqa last month. It says it documented 95 civilian deaths in June and July because of the U.S.-led campaign. The team confirmed the deaths in interviews with dozens of civilians and others.

Coalition spokesman Col. Joe Scrocca says the report is based on "scant information" and plays "into the hands" of IS.

In its three-year campaign in Syria and Iraq, the coalition says it can verify 624 unintentional civilian deaths.