At least 11 people were beheaded in an attack Wednesday on a checkpoint run by Libya's self-styled national army by Islamic State militants, a spokesman said.

Brig. Gen. Ahmed al-Mosmari said in a Facebook post that two of those killed were civilians, while the rest were soldiers.

The attack took place in the central district of al-Jufra, some 300 185 miles south of the coastal city of Sirte, which ISIS held until it was expelled late last year by Libyan forces.

Libya sank into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The country is now split between rival parliaments and governments in the east and west, each backed by a set of militias, tribes and political factions.

There are now believed to be almost 1,000 members across the country, the majority of which located osuth of Sirt, the Times of London reported recently.

Forces allied to Libya’s UN-backed unity government successfully ISIS from the city in December, but in the past month the fighters have reappeared in desert areas where the security situation has deteriorated, according to the paper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.