Liu Xiaobo's widow in rare video amid fears for her safety

A video has surfaced online showing the wife of Liu Xiaobo for the first time since the funeral of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who died in Chinese custody.

The video shows Liu's widow, Liu Xia, saying in a deep, hoarse voice that she hopes her friends will give her "time to mourn" outside Beijing.

The clip, which was posted on YouTube late Friday without any indication of where or when the footage was taken, quickly drew criticism from the couple's supporters Saturday that it looked staged by Liu's minders.

An accomplished poet and artist, Liu Xia was never charged but has been kept guarded and largely isolated for more than seven years in the apartment she once shared with her husband.

She remains unreachable, raising concerns among Western governments.