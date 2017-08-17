Video threatens Mexico columnist who covers organized crime

Mexico's National Human Rights Commission is condemning a chilling video threat targeting a journalist for a national outlet and demanding an investigation.

The short video that circulated online Wednesday shows a hand holding a revolver firing at a target with an image of El Universal columnist Hector De Mauleon's face.

It warns that a sentence is about to be carried out and that "death has come for you."

In a statement Thursday, the commission expresses "its concern over the constant death threats" against de Mauleon. El Universal reports that the Attorney General's Office has opened a probe.

De Mauleon has received previous threats after penning columns about organized crime in Mexico City.

Seven journalists have been killed this year in Mexico, the deadliest country in the world for journalists.