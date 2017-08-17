Marist Brothers: School director admits abusing student

An official for the Marist Brothers says the general director of an elite school founded by the order in Argentina is admitting he abused a student 38 years ago.

Gonzalo Santa Coloma told The Associated Press on Thursday that Brother Angel Duples acknowledged the abuse after an investigation was recently begun.

Duples was at the time a brother working at a branch of the Champagnat school on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. He has been director of the school's main branch in downtown Buenos Aires over the past decade.

Santa Coloma declined to let AP contact Duples, saying he has been sent to a nursing home owned by the Marist Brothers. He says Duples is not being represented by a lawyer because the victim has not filed a lawsuit.