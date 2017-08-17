Las Ramblas: A top Barcelona site for tourists to stroll

The lengthy Las Ramblas promenade where a van plowed into pedestrians Thursday, killing 12 people and injuring 80, is a tree-lined walkway that starts in a huge plaza and ends near Barcelona's harbor.

It's filled with cafes, restaurants, stalls selling everything from souvenirs to flowers, the city's famed opera house and a baroque palace.

It stretches 1.2 kilometers (0.7 miles), with a pedestrian-only walkway in the center of the avenue and vehicle traffic allowed on both sides.

Las Ramblas is one of Barcelona's top tourist draws, a place to stroll and soak in the city's historic charm while doing some serious people-watching.

