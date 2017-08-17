Barcelona police name suspect in terror attack

The first suspect named by police in connection to the Barcelona terror attack was identified as Driss Oukabir, a Moroccan citizen.

However, later in the day, Spanish media agency La Vanguardia reported a man with that name approached police to say he was not the suspect. Police so far have not clarified whether they released the right name.

Police said earlier Oukabir was arrested as a suspect in the attack, El Pais reported.

Police said they were "treating him as a terrorist."

Authorities reportedly said they found a Spanish passport inside the van, but Oukabir had an identification number of foreigners, according to El Pais.

The van plowed in a crowd of people in a popular tourist area in the city Thursday, leaving at least 13 people dead and about 50 injured.

