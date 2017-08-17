Barcelona attack suspect identified as Moroccan citizen

The first suspect identified as linked to the Barcelona terror attack is a Moroccan citizen who lived in Spain legally, investigators revealed Thursday.

Driss Oukabir was arrested by police in Spain as a suspect in the attack, El Pais reported.

The suspect, born in 1989, was a resident of Ripoli, and had been the one to rent the van that was used in Thursday's attack, investigators said, adding that the rental agency was located about 40 miles from Barcelona.

Police announced on Twitter that they had arrested one suspect and were "treating him as a terrorist."

Authorities reportedly said they found a Spanish passport inside the van, but Oukabir had an identification number of foreigners, according to El Pais.

The van plowed in a crowd of people in a popular tourist area in the city Thursday, leaving at least 13 people dead and about 50 injured.

