Trial for Guatemala ex-officials in deadly youth home fire

A judge in Guatemala has ordered two ex-officials to stand trial in connection with the death of 41 girls in a fire at a state-run home for troubled youth.

The judge ruled Wednesday that Carlos Rodas and Anahi Keller will face charges of mistreating minors, dereliction of duty, abuse of authority and manslaughter. They are former secretary and deputy secretary, respectively, of the Social Welfare agency.

Former home director Santos Torres will also be tried on similar charges.

All three have proclaimed their innocence and say they fulfilled the duties of their positions.

The fire broke out March 8 at the home. The girls were allegedly locked inside a room and died of burns and smoke inhalation.

The previous day several had escaped after allegedly suffering abuse at the facility.