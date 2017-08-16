NGO:Nigeria's displaced people increasingly targeted

The Norwegian Refugee Council says the Nigerian government must protect civilians after a camp with internally displaced people was "indiscriminately targeted" by suicide bombers who blew themselves up in the northeastern part of the country Tuesday, killing at least 20 people.

NRC head in Nigeria Ernest Mutanga says "towns we previously considered safe for civilians are also under attack," adding it seems armed groups are "looking for softer targets like places where civilians are sheltering."

Mutanga said Wednesday in a statement "we need to see the Nigerian government stepping up to protect civilians in displacement camps," adding "it's their primary responsibility." He said camps have turned "into death traps."

Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency has displaced millions in Nigeria and neighboring countries and has killed more than 20,000 people.