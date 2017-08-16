Murder probe starts after legs are found in Rome trash bin

Police in Rome say they are investigating a suspected murder after hacked-off legs, apparently of a woman, were found in a trash bin on an upscale street and a head and torso were found in trash elsewhere in the Italian capital.

Police are questioning the brother of the victim Wednesday.

A woman rummaging through the trash bin on Tuesday evening spotted the legs and alerted police. She was reported to be in shock after the grisly discovery. Media reports said a surveillance camera at a nearby store apparently recorded a man on Monday night throwing something into the trash bin where the legs were found.

Officers held up a white sheet near one trash bin Wednesday to block the view of onlookers.