Gaza: Suicide bomber wounds several in faceoff with security

Gaza's Hamas authorities say a suicide bomber blew himself up when security officers tried to stop him from infiltrating into Egypt, and several people were wounded.

The Interior Ministry says the assailant died and a companion was injured. One of the people wounded was reported in serious condition.

The bombing early Thursday is the first time that a Palestinian has set off a suicide bomb against Hamas forces. Officials say he is believed to be an Islamic State member.

Hamas has long been accused by the government in neighboring Egypt of aiding the Islamic insurgency in Egypt's restive North Sinai region.

In recent months, Hamas has beefed up security along Gaza's southern border with Egypt seeking to assure Cairo that it is fighting IS sympathizers.