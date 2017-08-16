After Jordan, Lebanon repeals 'marry the rapist' law

Lebanon's parliament has abolished a controversial article that allowed rapists to escape prison by marrying their victims.

Wednesday's move by the legislature follows years of campaigning against articles dealing with violence against women. The law had been in place since the late 1940s.

Earlier in August, Jordan's parliament repealed a similar law.

The Lebanese law stated that rapists are punishable by up to seven years in prison. If the rape victim is a person with a special need, physical or mental, the penalty was increased. Article 522 added that if the violator marries his victim, criminal prosecution is suspended.

Supporters of the law in socially conservative areas of the country argued that the marriage would salvage the honor of the woman and her family.