Reports: Multiple deaths from fallen tree in Portugal

Portuguese media has reported that several people have died when they were crushed by a falling tree on the island of Madeira.

RTP public television has shown images of emergency workers gathered under a group of tall trees near Fonchal on the Atlantic island.

Portuguese media are giving different death counts. RTP says 10 people have perished, while TSF radio says there are two fatalities.

The tree apparently fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a traditional religious festival.