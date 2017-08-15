The Latest: Driver who rammed pizzeria says was suicidal

The Latest on the car that rammed into a pizzeria outside Paris (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A security guard who deliberately rammed his powerful car into a crowded pizzeria east of Paris, killing an adolescent girl, told investigators that he was suicidal and had consumed large amounts of medicines.

Prosecutor Eric de Valroger told a press conference Tuesday that the driver offered "very complicated, confused" explanations for his act on Monday night. The official again ruled out terrorism as a motive.

He said the man had a previous conviction for drunk driving and told investigators that he was a habitual drug user, having started to abuse drugs since the age of nine.

___

10:45 a.m.

The Paris hospitals authority says five people, including a 3-year-old boy, who were gravely injured when a man deliberately rammed his car into a busy pizzeria east of Paris are out of immediate danger.

Police are investigating the motives of the attack on Monday night that killed an adolescent girl. The local prosecutor said the man's actions in the dinnertime attack in the town of Sept-Sorts were clearly deliberate, but apparently not terrorism-related.

The Paris hospitals authority said Tuesday that it treated five gravely injured victims, including the 3-year-old who was flown by helicopter to France's premier children's hospital, in the French capital.

The driver was immediately arrested and was believed to be under the influence of drugs — and possibly suicidal.