ICC orders arrest of commander loyal to Libyan general

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for a Libyan commander said to have been involved in the killing of 33 captives in "cold blood" earlier this year.

Mahmoud al-Warfalli heads a self-styled anti-terrorism unit under Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, who is battling Islamic militants in the east. Hifter is allied with a government based in the east and is supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced the charges on Tuesday, saying "such egregious crimes, including the cruel and de-humanizing manner by which they were perpetrated against helpless victims, must be stopped."

He called on Libyan authorities to hand over al-Warfalli to the court.

Earlier this year, Human Rights Watch urged Hifter to investigate allegations that his forces committed war crimes.