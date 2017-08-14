Serbian official suggests major compromise over Kosovo

A top Serbian official has called for a compromise over Kosovo that could end a dispute hindering both Serbia and Kosovo from one day becoming European Union members.

In an opinion piece published Monday in pro-government Vecernje Novosti newspaper, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic suggested partitioning Kosovo along its predominantly ethnic Albanian and Serb parts.

Dacic says the division would represent "a lasting solution of the Serbian-Albanian conflict which can be reached only through an agreement in which everyone will win something and lose something."

There was no immediate reaction from Kosovo, but rejection is likely.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. It is recognized as a separate nation by 114 countries, including the United States and most of the EU, but not Serbia and its allies Russia and China.