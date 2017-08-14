Roadside bomb kills 6 paramilitary forces in Pakistan

Police in Pakistan say a roadside bomb has killed six paramilitary troops and wounded another two.

Police officer Naeem Gul Tareen said the bomb exploded Monday when a Frontier Corps patrol was passing by in the southwestern province of Baluchistan. No one immediately claimed the attack.

The province is home to a low-level insurgency by ethnic Baluch separatists, as well as Islamic militants.

A suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle into an army truck in Baluchistan on Saturday, killing 15 people and wounding more than 30.