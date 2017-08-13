TERRORISM
Suspect fatally stabs Istanbul officer in police station
ISTANBUL – Turkey's official news agency says a man suspected of being a suicide bomber for the Islamic State group has stabbed and killed a police officer while in custody.
Anadolu Agency reported late Sunday that police detained a man thought to be planning a bomb attack on behalf of IS. The suspect was taken to Istanbul police headquarters, where police say he attacked an officer with a knife. The officer died.
The man was shot and killed in the attack.