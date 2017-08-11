The Latest: 3 dead in powerful explosion in Pakistan

The Latest on developments in Pakistan(all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A Pakistan official says three people are dead after a powerful explosion ripped through a small town in the Bajour tribal region on the border with Afghanistan.

Aslam Khan, a government official in the area, tells The Associated Press that at least 25 people were also injured in the explosion Friday in Char Mang district of the Bajour tribal region, an unsettled area of northwest Pakistan where Taliban insurgents have carried out numerous attacks.

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion but initial reports were that it was remotely detonated. Still details were scarce because of the remoteness of the area, he said.

10:40 a.m.

Pakistan's military says an army major and three other officers have been killed in a shootout with militants in the country's tribal region bordering Afghanistan.

In a statement, the military said one militant blew himself up and another was shot and killed in the early Wednesday raid on a home in the Dir tribal region. It said the slain officers included an intelligence officer.

The military said one militant was also captured in the raid.

The statement provided no additional details and only said the raid foiled a possible major militant attack.

The latest troop casualties came weeks after the army launched an operation against militants in another Khyber tribal region in the northwest to prevent insurgents from carrying out cross-border attacks in Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.