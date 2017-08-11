Arrested man denies being jogger who pushed woman into bus

Lawyers for an American investment banker arrested on suspicion of pushing a woman into the path of a London bus say he had nothing to do with it.

Law firm Duncan Lewis Solicitors says its client "has been wrongly implicated" in the case of a jogger who shoved a woman into traffic. The firm said Friday he has "irrefutable proof" he was in the United States at the time of the May 5 incident.

Surveillance camera footage shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting the woman.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was later released pending further inquiries. Police did not disclose his name.